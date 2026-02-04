Urban Pubs & Bars Reports Record Profits

Share Post Share Email

Urban Pubs & Bars, London’s fastest growing pub group, has published impressive financial results for 2025 alongside record profits.

In the last 12 months, the business delivered site EBITDA of £23m and EBITDA after central costs of £17m, cementing its position as the capital’s leading independent pub operator.

This is an increase of £5m versus reported EBITDA of £12.3m for the financial year ended 27 April 2025 – an uplift of almost 50%.

The Group, which operates 66 high-quality sites across London, delivered its strongest-ever Christmas 2025 trading performance, capping an exceptional 2025.

During the five-week trading period to 4 January 2026, festive trading was significantly ahead of the prior year, with like-for-like sales growth of 14.5% and a 40% increase in total covers, reflecting the continued strength of the group’s appeal of its pubs to London consumers.

Despite industry headwinds including increases in the National Living Wage and National Insurance, Urban Pubs & Bars reported EBITDA of £12.3m for the year ended 27 April 2025, up from £8.7m in the prior year – an increase of more than 41%.

In the same period, turnover rose by 32% to £79.6m, driven by strong like-for-like sales growth, a highly successful acquisition programme, new site refurbishments and the annualisation of sites acquired in the prior year.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said:

“Delivering over £20m of site EBITDA in the last 12 months is a major milestone for Urban. Our record Christmas trading and latest figures reflect the quality of our estate and the strength of our teams. The momentum we have going into 2026 is exceptionally strong.”

The Group recently completed its sixth acquisition of 2026 with the purchase of The Birdcage in East London from BrewDog, adding another landmark site to its estate. This followed the acquisition of five premium pubs, including The Prince Regent in Herne Hill, alongside a package of four established, high-performing sites acquired from Brunning & Price.