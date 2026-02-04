17th Restaurant Manager Of The Year 2026 Crowned

Share Post Share Email

Joshua Oliver Ndirmbita MIH, restaurant manager at Estelle Manor, Oxfordshire, has been crowned the Institute of Hospitality’s Restaurant Manager of the Year 2026 following an intense day of competition at Hotel Café Royal in London on Monday 2 February. Alessandro Passaglia AIH, restaurant manager at Aviator, Hampshire, was named runner up.

Joshua, who finished runner up in the competition in 2025, was announced as the winner by Institute of Hospitality chief executive Robert Richardson FIH MI during the live winner’s reception, following a demanding day of assessed challenges for the 16 finalists.

Designed to reflect the realities of modern restaurant management, finalists were assessed on leadership and people management, future thinking for hospitality, guest engagement and commercial decision making. The day also included an educational masterclass delivered by Laurent-Perrier Champagne, alongside financial and staffing based challenges.

Following the daytime assessments, four finalists progressed to the live final, where they completed two final tasks in front of an audience of industry peers, guests, family and friends, before judges finalised and independently verified the scores and announced Joshua as the Institute’s 17th Restaurant Manager of the Year.

Following the announcement, Robert said:

“This competition continues to highlight just how skilled and influential restaurant managers are within hospitality businesses. The depth of talent coming through gives us real confidence in the future of the industry. Joshua is a shining example of how this competition can impact a person’s career and their confidence. He is indeed a very worthy winner.”

He continued: “I would also like to thank our judges, led by our chair of judges Jakob Gowin FIH, general manager at Meliá White House, and our partners including Hotel Café Royal, Menzies, Laurent-Perrier Champagne, Splendid Hospitality, Belu Water and IPW1 Print for their continued support in helping us to deliver these crucial events that recognise our incredible hospitality professionals year after year.”

Speaking after accepting the award, Joshua said:

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, my colleagues, my mentors and the Institute. I stood on this stage last year as runner up, and winning this title is special, but what really matters is the people you meet, the connections you build and the confidence you gain along the way.”

He continued: “The Institute keeps putting people into the spotlight and helps them believe in what they can achieve, and that means a great deal. I came back again this year and I won. If I can do it, anyone can. I’m truly honoured to be named Restaurant Manager of the Year 2026 and I’m very grateful to the Institute for their work and for helping people like me.”

As part of his recognition, Joshua will receive one year of Institute of Hospitality membership, a tailored professional development programme and mentoring support, alongside invitations to key industry events and a range of hospitality experiences. These include a night at Gleneagles with dinner and bed and breakfast, an overnight stay in the Level at Meliá White House with an afternoon tea hamper for two, an overnight stay in a Leonardo Hotel in Chester, Liverpool or Manchester, a private Belmond boat experience on the Thames with afternoon tea and a butler led tour of Cliveden House, a traditional afternoon tea for two at Corinthia London, and complimentary Aspire lounge passes with an operational visit.