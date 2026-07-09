‘VAT’s The Problem’ Shop Launches For Delivery, As Campaign Secures More Than 250,000 Supporters

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The #VATsTheProblem campaign shop has now been updated to allow hospitality businesses to order campaign assets and have them delivered direct to their venue ready-to-use.

Tent cards, beer mats, receipt cards and posters are all available to order at cost price, in addition to free assets already available to download and print by businesses or their normal print provider.

The campaign launched to consumers on 1 July and there has been strong support already from venues across the country urging consumers to sign the petition supporting 10% hospitality VAT.

This consumer support will build on the more than 250,000 signatures secured by the campaign, spearheaded by chef Tom Kerridge and supported by UKHospitality, the British Beer and Pub Association, the British Institute of Innkeeping and CODE Hospitality.

Tom Kerridge said: “The campaign has had fantastic support so far and there is great momentum, but we have to keep talking to our customers about why this is so important.

“Talking to the public about why a 10% hospitality VAT rate supports their local venue, local jobs and local high street is essential and we want to make it as easy as possible for operators to showcase the campaign.

“The shop allows you to pick what’s best for you – whether that’s beer mats sent direct to your pub door or posters you can download and print off for the staff room.

“I know how passionate hospitality businesses are about this campaign, so please utilise the shop, order the assets and flood venues with #VATsTheProblem branding.”