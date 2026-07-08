Young’s Reveal “Exceptional Trading” as Bank Holidays and World Cup Boost Sales

Simon Dodd, CEO of Young's. Credit: Young & Co.

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Pub operator Young’s has revealed “exceptional trading” momentum highlighted in its full year results on 21 May 2026 has continued into the new financial year.

Revenue for the first 14 weeks from 31 March 2026 increased by 9.4% in total and 5.5% on a like-for-like basis against a strong prior-year comparator.

The performance was supported by exceptional trading over the late May bank holiday weekend, particularly in pubs with gardens and our riverside locations.

Trading also benefited from the start of the FIFA World Cup, including extended opening hours for later England matches, as well as the more recent boost from Wimbledon. The recently acquired Cubitt House estate also made an early contribution and is integrating as planned.

The company attributed its ability to capitalise on these opportunities to the continued strength of its proven strategy of operating premium, individual, well-invested pubs and bedrooms, underpinned by the commitment and dedication of its teams. Despite the challenges facing the sector, the business said it remained confident in the year ahead and would continue to invest selectively across its estate to ensure it remains well positioned for the future.

Simon Dodd, CEO of Young’s, commented: “We are very pleased with our strong start to the new financial year, and I would like to thank all our teams for their hard work and dedication in delivering this performance.

Our premium, well-invested and differentiated pubs and bedrooms continue to deliver, with Young’s pubs performing strongly in the first quarter. This was supported by favourable weather, a busy summer of sport, with England’s success in the World Cup so far, a welcome boost and contributions from our expanded estate, as we integrate the Cubitt House pubs.

While the backdrop remains challenging, we are well positioned and looking ahead to the rest of the year with confidence.”