Video Menus Are Resonating Strongly With Diners, Driving More Bookings And Boosting Average Spend

London-based tech startup LoveBite AI now delivers over one million dish videos each month as its AI Video Menus gain momentum across the UK and USA.

The platform showcases short, high-quality videos of restaurant dishes at every stage of the customer journey, supported by a multilingual AI that answers menu questions, offers recommendations and helps upsell. These Video Menus attract more guests, convert them into bookings and encourage higher spending at the table.

LoveBite’s Video Menus are already in use at independents such as Oorja, Paladar and Gura Gura in London, as well as major groups including Las Iguanas, Bella Italia and The Real Greek.

“In today’s video-first world, diners want to see what’s on offer before deciding where to go and what to order,” said LoveBite Founder and CEO Gareth Hughes. “Our Video Menus put a restaurant’s food front and centre, enhancing the guest experience while driving more bookings and higher average spend.”

Their effectiveness is rooted in the hunger hormone ghrelin, triggered by appetising food videos that prompt desire and action. LoveBite’s media team produces standout dish videos using efficient, low-cost methods that make ongoing content creation easy for restaurants.

When added to a website, Video Menus encourage guests to book, and in venue they prompt diners to order more courses, desserts and cocktails. The AI can also promote bookings and high-margin items, increasing profitability while easing pressure on staff. Restaurants are already seeing results.

“We’ve seen a huge rise in dessert sales. Customers love it and the feedback has been fantastic,” said Rebecca Cuthbertson, Marketing Manager at Ikigai Ramen in Edinburgh.

“Guests are visibly excited when they see videos of the dishes,” noted Umesh Uthaman, Manager of Masalchi, owned by Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar.

Explore Video Menus at www.iguanas.co.uk/our-menu/ and www.oorja.co.uk/menu

Find out more at www.lovebiteai.com or contact info@lovebiteai.com