Bloxwich Pub Reopens Following A £390,000 Makeover

The Spotted Cow on Wolverhampton Road in Bloxwich reopened on Friday 19th December following a phenomenal investment of more than £390,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 220 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The pub officially reopened to the community on Friday the 19th December and to celebrate hosted an exciting evening of live entertainment, including a special performance from local DJ, DeeJay0213.

Zac Peate, operator of The Spotted Cow, said:

“It’s been terrific watching the Spotted Cow’s transformation come to life over the past few months and I am absolutely thrilled with the results of the refurbishment. The pub looks fantastic and it has been a pleasure to welcome our customers, both old and new, back through the door just in time to celebrate Christmas!

I would like to thank everyone, including friends, family, the community and of course the team at Proper Pubs, for all their support throughout this journey and helping to get the pub to where it is now. I look forward to all that’s to come at the Spotted Cow!”

On top of the fantastic drink selection, Zac looks forward to hosting a busy schedule of entertainment for customers to enjoy, including regular live music every Friday and Saturday from 9pm onwards. Going forward, he hopes to set up darts, pool and dominoes teams as well as running regular quiz and bingo nights. In addition, the operator is excited to supporting an array of important community initiatives close to his heart.

To start with, he will be collecting food to donate to the local foodbank, and he will be raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed. In the future, he plans to host a series of charity events in aid of a different cause each month. Initially, he will be raising money for men’s mental health charity, Andy’s Man Club, and social justice charity, St Giles.

Matt Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“I’m thrilled to see how well the refurbishment at the Spotted Cow has turned out and I am delighted that the opening night was a great success! This community pub has so much to offer and I’m confident that Zac will be able to unlock its full potential.”