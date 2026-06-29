London Mayor Announces Return of “Summer Streets” Programme

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The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has today (June 29) announced the 15 successful Summer Streets projects that will receive a share of nearly £500,000 to boost al fresco dining and events in the capital this summer.

The announcement is part of Sadiq’s ambition to see the biggest ever summer for al fresco dining in the capital’s history, and comes as the Mayor today receives landmark new licensing powers.

The return of Sadiq’s Summer Streets fund supports councils and hospitality businesses to deliver al fresco dining, family-friendly events and extended trading hours as Londoners and visitors enjoy the warmer months.

Four large ‘al fresco’ projects in Barking & Dagenham, Brent, Greenwich and Lambeth have each received grants of up to £100,000 to transform areas with outdoor dining, World Cup screenings, markets and cultural activities. They include:

• Barking and Dagenham – Short Blue Place, Barking, will become a street food market with performances from arts and theatre companies.

• Brent – Wembley High Road, Ealing Road and Kingsbury will welcome al fresco dining and more than 40 events.

• Greenwich – General Gordon Square, Beresford Square and Powis Street in Woolwich will host al fresco dining and events including World Cup and Wimbledon screenings, markets, performances and late opening as part of Woolwich Carnival.

• Lambeth – Lower Marsh in Waterloo will be closed to traffic every Saturday from 9am to 9pm with outdoor seating, extended business trading and events.

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Eleven smaller ‘pocket’ schemes in Brent, Camden, Ealing, Haringey, Hounslow, Islington, Lewisham, Newham, Sutton and Waltham Forest have received up to £10,000 each to deliver activities including food and drink night markets, Summer Sessions featuring DJs and live music performances, and family-friendly community events.

Alongside this, the Mayor’s new Weekend Hopper offer means, for the first time ever, anyone travelling on buses and trams at the weekend on a Saturday or a Sunday between 25 July and 31 August will only pay one single fare for unlimited journeys across London that day – making it easier for Londoners and visitors to make the most of everything the capital has to offer during the summer holidays.

Today’s announcement builds on the success of last year’s inaugural Summer Streets fund, which revitalised streets in Lambeth, Hackney, Waltham Forest and Westminster, and saw the return of al fresco dining to St Martin’s Lane in the West End. Businesses reported a welcome boost in footfall and revenue as Londoners and visitors took advantage of more opportunities to socialise outdoors.

It coincides with a significant milestone for London’s licensing system, as the Mayor’s new strategic licensing powers come into force today – for the first time ever, a UK Mayor now has formal powers in the licensing process.

Currently each borough has a different licensing system, but the new powers allow the Mayor to create a new London-wide Strategic Licensing Policy, make formal representations on licensing decisions, be consulted when boroughs revise their licensing policies, and call-in strategically important decisions.

Earlier this year a consultation was held on a new London-wide policy that would help businesses that are currently restricted by licensing policies. The results of this consultation will be reported later this year. The ability to set a London-wide Strategic Licensing Policy and call in decisions will follow further legislation from Government later this year.

Later this summer a test service of the new powers will begin when all licensing applications from across London will be sent to City Hall for the opportunity to provide formal comment.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m delighted that we’re working with boroughs and local businesses to bring al fresco dining, live music, events and later opening hours to streets across our capital. From Woolwich to Willesden Green, Finsbury Park to Feltham, and right in the heart of the capital in Waterloo, this investment will create new outdoor spaces, support local businesses and give Londoners and visitors even more reasons to get out and enjoy our city. Today also marks a landmark moment for London’s licensing system as for the first time ever City Hall has a direct say in how licensing decisions are made across the capital. By making it easier to extend opening hours and expand what’s on offer, I’m determined to support our hospitality and nightlife, as we build a better London for everyone.”

Kate Nicholls, Chair of UKHospitality, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many London boroughs taking advantage of the Mayor’s summer streets fund. From food markets and al fresco dining to World Cup screenings, it shows the power of hospitality to drive activity and bring our communities together. I look forward to seeing the success of all the events this summer.”