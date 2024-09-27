VisitBritain Showcases Britain’s Screen Tourism Offer To Global Media

Share Post Share Email

Working in partnership with Visit West, West Midlands Growth Company and London & Partners, VisitBritain recently hosted media from countries including Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, India, Norway, South Korea and Spain to explore film and TV related experiences that visitors can only have in Britain.

The group visited Peaky Blinders’ filming location the Black Country Living Museum, a walking tour of Bath with music from Bridgerton and exploring locations featured in Bridget Jones as they drove classic Mini Coopers across London alongside a host of other experiences and attractions during their five day trip.

VisitBritain CEO Patricia Yates said: “We are delighted to host media from around the world in the lead up to our international ‘Starring GREAT Britain’ marketing campaign, harnessing the powerful pull of set-jetting trend to boost visitor spending to Britain. Shining the spotlight on film-and-TV experiences encourages more visitors to come to explore our amazing destinations, putting themselves in the picture.”

“From exploring our vibrant cities and stunning countryside, the backdrop for so many iconic filming locations, to sampling our world-class dining and accommodation, the group will experience firsthand the destinations that are the real star of the show, encouraging more visitors to book a trip right now.”

VisitBritain’s ‘Starring GREAT Britain’ campaign is rolling out across its major inbound markets from early 2025. The campaign showcases locations used in filming and seen-on-screen to inspire more visitors to choose Britain, discover more and stay longer, driving visitor spending into local destinations.

Film tourism is a powerful motivator for travel as VisitBritain’s latest research shows. Ninety-one percent of potential visitors surveyed across 20 overseas markets were keen to visit film and TV locations used in filming or seen-on-screen during their holidays here in the UK.

VisitBritain’s forecast estimates £32.5 billion will be spent by international visitors in the UK this year, up 5% on 2023. Looking at visits to the UK, 38.7 million visits are forecast this year, up 2% on the 38 million seen in 2023.