Celebrity Chefs Join School Kitchen To Launch Good Cause ‘School Dinners’ Menu in Yorkshire

Celebrity chefs including Matt Tebbutt, Mitch Tonks, Nadiya Hussain, Richard Corrigan, Omar Allibhoy, Will Lockwood and Tommy Banks have collaborated with innovative takeaway service, School Kitchen, on a nostalgic ‘School Dinners’ menu, which features their take on classic dishes like toad in the hole, corned beef hash and rice pudding.

Joining these household names is Neil Meyer, School Kitchen’s Executive Chef, and former Head Chef of Michelin starred restaurant, Terrazza Bosquet in Sorrento, Italy.

What’s more, the new menu also supports a vital cause, as all profits from orders from the School Dinners menu will go towards funding for free school breakfasts for children at School Kitchen partner schools, including Carr Junior School in York and the rest of the South Bank Multi Academy Trust.

The School Dinners menu, which is now available to order through the School Kitchen website and app, will take Yorkshire diners on a culinary journey back to their school days, with dishes reimagined by some of the UK’s top chefs. Each dish on the menu offers a modern take on nostalgic school meals, blending traditional comfort foods with contemporary culinary flair. From hearty mains to indulgent desserts, the menu promises to evoke fond memories while delighting the tastebuds with innovative flavours.

The menu will include:

• Tommy Banks’ Roast hogget meatballs in a creamy cep sauce

• Matt Tebbutt’s Toad in the Hole

• Neil Meyer’s Beef hash

• Mitch Tonks’ Fish Pie

• Will Lockwood’s Tomato and chicken hot pot

• Nadiya Hussain’s Cardamom rice pudding – as featured in British Food Adventure

• Omar Allibhoy’s Crema Catalana

• Richard Corrigan’s Apple Pie

David Nicholson, CEO and Founder of School Kitchen, said, “We are incredibly excited to launch the School Dinners campaign which brings together nostalgia and gourmet cooking. It’s fantastic to be partnering with such esteemed chefs to offer a unique dining experience that celebrates the flavours of their childhood and also introduces diners to exciting culinary creations. Creating food for good is part of our mission at School Kitchen, so this new menu will be important to help us fund school breakfasts.”