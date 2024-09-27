The Ox Comes To Clapham High Street

Share Post Share Email

Family-owned pub company, Polygon Public House, will opens its second gastropub this month following on from the Rose & Crown in Clapham. The Clapham High Street site, previously The Saxon, was acquired from the East London Pub Co, and is undergoing extensive refurbishment, opening on 14th October as a modern British gastropub.

The Ox is spread over 4,815 sq. ft and features a main bar, 30-cover mezzanine restaurant, snug and 55-capacity private events space, The Playroom, as well as a rooftop terrace..

Head Chef Darren Everts will lead the kitchen with a menu that puts the spotlight on provenance with dishes using the highest quality, seasonal British ingredients.

Josie Savry, Director Polygon Public House comments: “Post the success of the Rose & Crown Clapham, we are confident that The Ox will quickly establish itself as a local favourite. Whether it’s a quick pint or a feasting menu, we’re all about quality and our passion for British produce shines through in every dish. We can’t wait to open our doors and become a true hub for the community.”