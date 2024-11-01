VisitBritain’s Business Events Growth Programme Set To Boost Economy

Share Post Share Email

VisitBritain’s programme to support Britain to secure international business events and increase delegate attendance has resulted in a boost to the economy of £45.5 million, with 62 business events supported in 18 cities across the nations and regions.

The results, announced at an event on 29 October convening events industry leaders in London, cover the VisitBritain Business Events Growth Programme for the 2018-2023 financial years. They show that every pound invested in the programme supported £33 of revenue being generated for the British economy through new events secured, or in additional delegate spend during this five-year period.

Looking specifically at the financial year 2022-2023, the programme supported a record 27 business events across 14 cities, almost double the number of events in cities supported in 2019-2020. These events aligned with priority sectors for the UK Government including healthcare and life sciences, technology and innovation, energy transition and environment, advanced manufacturing and education.

VisitBritain CEO Patricia Yates said: “These results are testament to the importance of our Business Events Growth Programme, both to the industry and to the economy. It also demonstrates the expertise of our world-class business events sector and the quality of Britain’s offer to international delegates.

“The evaluation results, particularly post-pandemic, demonstrate year-on-year growth in business events secured or grown for our cities through the programme, and evidence the wider positive impact for host destinations across Britain.”

Since 2022, applicants to the Business Events Growth Programme have been asked to include evidence of sustainability policies in their event planning and examples of wider positive impact objectives beyond direct economic return. Impact initiatives reported in successful applications have included community engagement programmes, new research and development projects, regional and national cultural promotion, reduction in waste policies and investment in British startups driving inward investment.

Marketing Sheffield Manager Emma France said: “The Business Events Growth Programme has been a gamechanger for some events coming to Sheffield. Without BEGP support, the International Association of Maker Spaces would not have been so successful bringing its international delegates to Sheffield after hosting it in the US for so long. And this is just one example of how the fund has helped us, long may it continue!”

Head of Glasgow Convention Bureau Aileen Crawford said: “The VisitBritain Business Events Growth Fund Programme has been instrumental in Glasgow attracting and supporting major international association meetings to deliver a successful conference in the UK. Our clients appreciate the joined-up approach between government, the SEC and the Convention Bureau; all aligned to ensure the meeting in the UK is a success. The Business Events Growth Programme has helped our international clients attract more delegates, thereby increasing the economic value of the conference to the destination. In addition, the support from the Programme allows us to broaden the global reach of Glasgow and the UK as a successful Business Events destination to more world leading researchers, academics and industry leaders.”