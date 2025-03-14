VisitEngland Announces Venue and Date of Awards for Excellence 2025

Share Post Share Email

VisitEngland has announced that this year’s VisitEngland Awards for Excellence will be held at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange on 4 June.

The 35th national awards will see finalists from 21 regional competitions recognised as Gold, Silver and Bronze winners across 16 core categories. Award categories range from the ‘Experience of the Year’ to the ‘Taste of England Award’ and from the ‘Small Visitor Attraction of the Year’ to the ‘New Tourism Business of the Year’.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “This wonderful heritage venue with its rich association to arts and culture in one of England’s tourism gems, Brighton, is an ideal destination to celebrate our outstanding industry.”

“The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence shine the spotlight on England’s world-class tourism offer and the creativity and innovation thriving within the industry. The awards also honour the people and businesses and the amazing customer service they deliver, creating unforgettable experiences for visitors.”

Chair of East Sussex, Brighton & Hove and West Sussex interim LVEP Board Hedley Swain said:

“We are absolutely delighted that Brighton & Hove has been chosen to host the 2025 VisitEngland Awards for Excellence. This prestigious event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our vibrant city and all that Sussex has to offer, building on our aspirations in our recently launched Sussex Visitor Economy Strategy for Growth. We look forward to welcoming attendees and hope they take the time to extend their stay, exploring our stunning coastline, rich heritage, and outstanding hospitality.”

There were more than 1830 applications from the 21 aligned regional competitions with the winners then automatically entered into the national awards.

In the lead up to the Awards in June, VisitEngland will announce the three finalists for each category.

In addition to the 16 core categories, special awards are also being presented including the ‘Travel Content Award’ and the ‘Tourism Superstar Award’.

Core Categories:

1. Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

2. B&B and Guest House of the Year

3. Business Events Venue of the Year

4. Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

5. Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

6. Experience of the Year

7. Small Hotel of the Year

8. Large Hotel of the Year

9. International Tourism Award

10. New Tourism Business of the Year

11. Pub of the Year

12. Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

13. Taste of England Award

14. Unsung Hero Award

15. Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

16. Large Visitor Attraction of the Year