Stubbings Pub Group Takes on The Albion in Farnham after £165,000 Upgrade

Share Post Share Email

Stubbings Pub Group Limited, operated by Jon Paul Stubbings, has taken on The Albion in Farnham in partnership with Greene King Pub Partners.

The Albion, located on Hale Road in Farnham, Surrey, has been given a £165,000 upgrade by pub owner Greene King.

The pub has undergone a significant transformation, revitalising it into a stylish, welcoming space for pub goers complete with a newly decorated interior, upgraded toilets and a reimagined trading area with improved layout and design.

Key structural changes to the pub include the removal of a chimney breast and an internal wall, opening the space in the pub for different zones tailoring to different experience.

As a result, the pub now boasts a dedicated sports area, a relaxed dining section, a speakeasy-inspired space, and a stylish lounge area.

Jon Paul Stubbings of Stubbings Pub Group Limited, said: “We are delighted to take on The Albion and grow our partnership with Greene King Pub Partners.

“Working together with Greene King, it is great to see our vision for The Albion come to life with their support.

“The upgrades to the pub enable us to deliver our successful offer, which includes great sport, great pub food and a great rhythm of the week for live entertainment.”

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “This is a fantastic investment in partnership with a great operator. We are really pleased with how the upgrades to the pub have turned out and the new layout maximises the pubs trading potential with different zones.”