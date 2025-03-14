Chefs Serve Up A Taste of Wales to VIPs at 10 Downing Street Reception

Share Post Share Email

A team of Welsh chefs cooked up a selection of delicacies, inspired by top quality food and drink products from Wales, at a St David’s Day reception held at 10 Downing Street, London last week.

The team, representing the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), prepared a selection of mouthwatering savoury and dessert canapes for VIP guests from politics business, culture and entertainment.

Guests included Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens, cast members from Gavin and Stacey, actor Michael Sheen and rugby stars Alun Wyn Jones and Ken Owens, to name but a few.

This year, the whole Welsh team was from The Celtic Collection, headed by Michael Bates, executive chef.

The other chefs were Justin Llewellyn, head chef at The Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff, Matthew Owen, head chef at Steak on Six, Mich Le Cuziat, senior sous chef at The Olive Tree & Garden Room, Liam Morgan, demi chef and food and beverage director Glenn Lewis, all from The Celtic Manor Resort, Newport.

Their menu, themed ‘Bite into our culture’, included a selection of savoury and dessert canapes. The savour delicacies included cured salmon, Welsh gin, compressed cucumber and lemon jel; prawn cracker crisp, crab, sweetcorn, coriander and lime salsa; mini whipped Pembroke potato shepherd’s pie; ‘Welsh Rarebit’ served on onion bread with local beetroot chutney; compressed watermelon, crumbed Welsh goats’ cheese, avocado and lime gel and savoury choux, salt beef and horseradish crème fraiche.

The dessert canapes were Welsh cake with strawberry jel and Welsh clotted cream and cinnamon and Merlyn chocolate liquor tart and scored meringue.

Mr Bates, who devised the menu and selected team for the reception, said: “It was another amazing experience for all the whole team who were very proud to showcase produce from Wales and represent the Culinary Association of Wales at such a prestigious event.

“There was a great buzz in the room and everybody seemed to be enjoying celebrating St David’s Day and everything about Wales. The canapes went down very well, particularly the shepherd’s pie and Welsh Rarebit, and we were delighted to receive such positive feedback. The team loved the experience.”

CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, executive chairman of Cambrian Training Company and Trailhead Fine Foods based in Welshpool, was one of the invited guests.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase top quality Welsh food and culinary skills and the team from The Celtic Collection was able to deliver in style for the Culinary Association of Wales at short notice,” he said.