VisitEngland Spotlight on Cumbria’s Tourism Champions

Two representatives of Cumbria’s vibrant visitor economy are celebrating national acclaim after triumphing at this year’s prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

The ceremony saw Hannah Clapp from Muncaster Castle scoop Gold in the Unsung Hero Award, while The Quiet Site in Ullswater proudly received Silver in the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award category.

The ceremony took place at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange on Wednesday 4 June, bringing together leading tourism businesses and professionals from across the country.

Both were recognised at the 2024 Cumbria Tourism Awards and went on to compete in the national competition, progressing to represent the county on the national stage.

Hannah Clapp, Head of Hospitality at Muncaster Castle said: “The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence are considered the highest accolades in English Tourism, and I still can’t quite believe we took home gold! I am absolutely delighted to have the privilege of shining a spotlight on Muncaster, Cumbria Tourism and the Western Lake District on such a dazzling national stage. This award is not only recognition of my own hard work, but it is also a huge congratulations to the rest of the Muncaster Team for everything we achieve together. Go Muncaster!”

Daniel Holder, Managing Director at The Quiet Site commented: “Immensely proud to be represent Cumbria in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence finals in Brighton. The competition in our category (Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism) was very strong, but it’s one of those categories where all finalists really are all winners! Personally, I really enjoyed visiting my old university town again after 40 years and met some of my old undergraduate pals!”

Sarah Davies, Business Development Manager at Cumbria Tourism adds: “We were incredibly proud to be in Brighton supporting Hannah and The Quiet Site as they represented Cumbria on a national stage. These awards celebrate the very best in the industry, and for our county to once again be recognised at this level shows just how much talent, passion and innovation we have here in Cumbria. It also highlights the importance of the Cumbria Tourism Awards as a vital platform for raising the profile of local businesses and helping them gain the national recognition they deserve.”