Meeting Evolving Consumer Trends Presents Opportunity to Double Growth of Beer

The new Heineken Beer Report 2025: Doubling Growth in the Beer Market shows a category that continues to outpace the wider drinks market, growing faster than cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks in the UK On-Trade and, with a year-on-year value growth of 3%, beer is now worth £13.8 billion to pubs, bars and restaurants.

In terms of subcategories the bigger winners have been Classic Bitter Ale and Stout which has increased its value versus last year by 15% and No and Low which continues grow in the On-Trade, posting an increase of 46% in value.

World Lager continues to be the UK’s most popular pint making up over a quarter (29%) of the total market and is still seeing growth year on year.

In addition to this positive performance, the report identifies significant head room for growth. With the way consumers use the On-Trade and consume beer evolving – fewer regular after work sessions or repeat visits, a move to moderation and a continuing shift to premiumisation – pubs, bars, and restaurants need to adapt. The Heineken Beer Report 2025 outlines a road map to help operators do just that and tap into a potential £1 billion growth in the market over the next few years.

Will Rice, On-trade Director from HEINEKEN UK says: “Beer is the biggest alcoholic drinks category in the UK On-Trade and we are really excited about its future.”

“The Heineken Beer Report 2025 reemphasises the importance of the category to the On-Trade with so many consumers viewing beer as critical part of the pub going experience. That said, there is clear evolution to consumer behaviour when it comes to beer consumption. Our hope with this report is that it helps operators to understand these changing consumer trends and equips them to capture the growth opportunity these trends represent.”

The new report gives operators data, advice and expert tips, to help make the most of the beer opportunity. From laying out five key drivers of beer consumption to support long term growth, to key drinking occasions, to the top performing brands, and the roles different beers play on the bar and in the fridge, the new Heineken Beer Report 2025: Doubling Growth in the Beer Market is available free to all operators at https://www.beerreport.co.uk/