VisitEngland’s 2024 ROSE Award Winners Announced

VisitEngland has revealed this year’s 100 winners of its ROSE Awards.

The ROSE Awards showcase the accommodation providers who give the warmest of welcomes and where the staff provide incredible experiences for their customers irrespective of star rating, style or type of accommodation

Tourism is one of England’s largest, most valuable industries, supporting 200,000+ businesses, employing about 2.6 million people and, in 2023, generating £70.5 billion in domestic visitor spending.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said:

“The ROSE Awards recognise the accommodation providers in England who deliver a fantastic welcome, provide outstanding customer service and make magical memories for their visitors. They create the bedrock on which tourists build their holiday memories, encouraging them to discover more of the area and driving tourism spend across local communities.”

“From glamorous glamping to world leading B&Bs, from pubs to holiday parks, farms to rural retreats to self-catering cottages, there is a place to stay to suit all tastes and budgets in England with the awards highlighting the amazing diversity on offer.”

The ROSE Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors. Recipients of the awards include all types of accommodation from B&Bs/guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, glamping sites and hostels and cover a range of ratings from three to five stars, as well as accredited properties.

ROSE Award recipients are all part of the VisitEngland quality schemes and already demonstrate a commitment to delivering excellent service.

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2024, now in their eighth year, were presented at an afternoon tea event on Wednesday 11 September at The Post Barn, Old Oxford Road, Newbury, Berkshire.

See the full list of ROSE Award 2024 winners go to https://www.visitbritain.org/business-advice/get-quality-assessed#rose-awards