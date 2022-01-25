WagIt Supports Hospitality Sector with Paws Through the Doors Campaign

Share Tweet Share Email

January is a particularly difficult time for venues, let alone with “dry January”, and of course, Covid. It’s no secret that the hospitality industry in the UK is suffering, and that’s why WagIt wants to try to help venues get more Paws (and feet) Through the Doors.

“I came up with the idea for the campaign following Rishi’s Eat out To Help Out Campaign last year”, says Nadia, Co-Founder of WagIt, the booking site for Londoners with Dogs, “There are 251,000 dog owners in London, and it’s tough to find places that’ll allow you to take your pooch, so while we already help people book dog friendly venues, I also thought, why not help the venues too, by getting them extra custom at quiet times”.

Dog owners are more likely to eat out, (or drink) during quieter times as no dog wants to be in a rowdy, crowded pub or restaurant. So this is a perfect opportunity for venues to seize as much of this custom and ‘doggy dollar’ as possible. Did you also know that 53% of dog owners would happily spend more time in a venue, if they had their four-legged friend with them?

WagIt are encouraging venues to offer something, similar to the Eat out to Help Out scheme, to lure in London Dog owners and their pooches on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays when their venues are quietest.

“We currently have 27 venues signed up for the campaign, with offers such as free champagne on arrival, to free doggie dinners, and even percentage discounts off the entire bill!” Says Leguel, “The bookings are flying in!”

It is free to join the Paws Through the Doors campaign and venues will receive promotion from the WagIt site and social channels, encouraging their followers and subscribers to book the venues.

For more information, or to sign up to the campaign please email woof@wagit.uk