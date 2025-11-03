Walk for Wellbeing Reaches Half a Million Milestone to Support UK Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

Nationwide movement Walk for Wellbeing has reached an incredible milestone this year, raising over half a million pounds for UK charity Hospitality Action since its launch in 2020.

This remarkable achievement celebrates the collective spirit of the hospitality community, who have come together in their thousands each year to help fund vital mental health and wellbeing support for individuals and families across the industry.

This October saw more than 1,400 people from across the industry – the most to date – unite for this year’s Walk for Wellbeing, raising an outstanding £165,000. In the past year alone, the funds from the initiative have been applied to support hospitality households with clearing priority debts, preventing homelessness, and helping with mental health support.

Powered by hospitality talent and recruitment partner mum in partnership with Caterer.com, Imperial London Hotels, and Sona, this year’s event saw Cornwall, Edinburgh, Newcastle, and York join the growing grassroots movement, bringing the total number of host cities to twelve, including Bath, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Participants gathered to take part in 20km hosted walks across the UK, from city streets to scenic parks and waterfronts, which not only offered an enjoyable challenge but also created a sense of community and togetherness, highlighting the importance of mental health and wellbeing in the industry. In addition, hundreds of people also chose to ‘Walk It Your Way’ between World Mental Health Day on 10 October and 26 October, raising even more awareness and vital funds for this worthy cause.

Craig Prentice, Creator of Walk for Wellbeing and Founder & Director of UK hospitality talent and recruitment partner mum, said: “Walk for Wellbeing began 6 years ago to bring people together, open up conversations around mental health, and raise funds for Hospitality Action. It’s grown from a few participants to the biggest hospitality walk in the UK, involving thousands of people and raising a staggering £500,000 in that time. When we come together around a cause, we can achieve the remarkable!”

Sean Wheeler, Chair and Co-Founder of Walk for Wellbeing and People & Culture Consultant at Sean Wheeler Consulting Limited, said: “I am over the moon that we have reached this amazing milestone from where we started in 2020! I want to thank all the city hosts and the teams of volunteers who have worked so hard to make the walk happen every year in their locations. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Mark Lewis, CEO of Hospitality Action, said, “Walk for Wellbeing is about so much more than walking – it’s about the hospitality community coming together to look after its own. The funds raised have a real, lasting impact, helping prevent homelessness, ease financial pressures and support mental health for our colleagues and their families. Since 2020, Hospitality Action has awarded over £5 million in grants, and initiatives like Walk for Wellbeing play a vital role in sustaining this support and ensuring it reaches those who need it most.”