Greene King Invests Over £6 Million In Its Pubs Across The Capital

Pub company and brewer Greene King has invested over £6 million in its Greene King pubs in London to date in 2025, with 14 managed sites having reopened so far this year following significant renovations.

With over 1,600 managed pubs in its portfolio and 166 pubs across Greater London, Greene King is determined to provide enhanced customer experiences in many of its much-loved pubs across the capital through its investment programme.

Key investments include the reopening of the historic Railway pub on Liverpool Street following a major £1 million renovation. Originally dating back to 1736, the flagship Greene King pub site was transformed both inside and out with the introduction of upgraded décor and furniture, improved accessibility for customers and elevated private rooms to cater for meetings and events. The Railway has seen a significant rise in sales following its official relaunch earlier this year, with an increase in covers of more than 113% compared to last year.

Similarly, the City of Quebec in Marylebone, London’s oldest LGBTQIA+ venue, reopened its doors to the public this summer after a complete refurbishment, solidifying the pub’s reputation as a leading late-night entertainment venue. The iconic Greene King pub experienced strong trading to date following its reopening in June, with a 77% rise in booked covers.

Zoe Bowley, Managing Director for Greene King pubs, said: “London is world-renowned for its hospitality, and we’re proud to play our part in offering top-tier customer experiences in pubs that are rich in heritage. Many of our sites are considered key landmarks of the city and have become popular tourist attractions, in addition to being key social pillars that serve their local communities day in and day out.

“The success of our investment activity in the capital highlights the value in protecting our pubs and giving them a new lease of life, as this helps us to attract and engage customers and adapt to changing consumer needs, providing stylish, modern facilities and delicious food and drinks menus whilst also staying true to the unique charm that each pub holds.”

A further five Greene King pubs in London are due to undergo refurbishments ahead of the busy festive trading season, marking a total of 19 Greene King pub investments in the capital this year.

Upcoming investments include the Adam & Eve in St James, the Mason Arms in Mayfair, the Earls Court Tavern, the Bayswater Arms and the Two Brewers in Covent Garden, which is due to officially reopen its doors to the public on 7 November after a month-long renovation.