Walk For Wellbeing To Showcase The Best Of Bristol

A ‘Walk for Wellbeing’ will showcase some of central Bristol’s most scenic sights next month while raising funds for the Hospitality Action charity.

This is the sixth year that Walk for Wellbeing events have taken place all over the country but it’s the first time that a Bristol-specific one has taken place.

The Walk for Wellbeing – Bristol takes place on Sunday 19 October and is hosted by the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA).

Every penny raised by the 12 hosted walks across the UK will be used by Hospitality Action to support people who work in the sector who are facing challenging times and mental health issues.

For the past two years, Bristol hoteliers have team up with colleagues from hotels in Bath and have walked between the two cities.

Ahad Vahabzadeh, from the BHA, said:

“This is a nationwide event and with big cities like Manchester and Liverpool now going solo, we thought we would also stay within Bristol’s boundaries, with a route celebrating everything that the city has to offer.”

The 20km walk will start at 10am (registration takes place from 9.30am) on October 19 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol City Centre and take in Queen Square and the city centre itself before following the river out to beneath the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Walkers will then return on the opposite site of the historic Harbourside, back to the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Ahad said: “Our fundraising target is £5,000 and anyone can get involved.

“We already have teams from the Bristol BID, VisitWest and Roxy Lane taking part, as well as several individuals.

“This is the first time we are hosting a Walk for Wellbeing in Bristol as a stand-alone event, and we are proud to be able to showcase the scenic beauty of Bristol while raising money for such a noble cause.”

Since 2020, the Walk for Wellbeing initiative has raised more than £340,000 for Hospitality Action.

This has enabled the charity to support hospitality workers who contact the charity for help with mental health issues, deliver in-person and telephone counselling sessions and provide emergency grants to help people put food on the table.

Ahad added: “Walk for Wellbeing is a great event for workplace colleagues to take part in, giving them a chance to develop teamwork skills, build stronger relationships and promote an inclusive, collaborative culture as part of a wellbeing and CSR strategy.

“You don’t have to be working in a hotel, restaurant, bar, pub or any other hospitality business to take part in the Walk for Wellbeing – if it’s a cause you feel you would like to support, you will be welcome to join us.

“With mental health issues, the cost-of-living crisis, and fear of homelessness at an all time high, this is a chance for businesses and individuals in Bristol to support the hospitality sector – which makes a massive contribution to the city’s economy – by walking the walk and making a positive difference together.”