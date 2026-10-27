Warrington Pub Set for £150,000 Refurbishment as ‘The Lord Rodney’ Returns

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A well-known Warrington town centre venue is set to undergo a massive £150,000 transformation, restoring its historic identity and elevating its entertainment and sports offering for the local community. Formerly known as The Rodney, the pub is officially reverting to its traditional name, The Lord Rodney.

The project marks a major milestone as Chorley-based Blind Tiger Inns’ 24th venue overall and their very first expansion into Warrington. It also represents the second leased site in partnership with Trust Inns, following the successful opening of The Castle in Clitheroe.

A Modernized Look with Original Charm The comprehensive £150,000 makeover of the pub, which faces the Warrington Wolves – Halliwell Jones Stadium, will overhaul both the interior and exterior spaces, creating a sleek, modernized atmosphere while carefully preserving the character and original heritage features built into the venue over the years.

Creating Local Jobs The project will also boost the local economy through new job creation. Leading the venue into its exciting new chapter is an experienced local manager with deep roots in the area and an avid Warrington Wolves fan—perfectly timed for the return of the Super League season in February.

Chris Tulloch, the founder and Managing Director of Blind Tiger Inns said: “The Lord Rodney holds a rich history in Warrington and this major £150,000 transformation will not only breathe new life into the building but also deliver a top-tier pub experience for the local community. This is our first site in Warrington and we want to preserve all the popular items in the pub such as pool, darts and the dominoes teams, as well as upgrade the site and make it more welcoming and comfortable for the local community.

“We pride ourselves on delivering great products and community values in safe, comfortable and enjoyable surroundings. So regulars as well as newcomers can expect great value and year round promotions.”