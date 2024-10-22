Warwickshire Hotel Marks One Year Of Inclusive Accessibility Initiatives

Share Post Share Email

A boutique Warwickshire hotel is celebrating one year since launching a series of inclusive initiatives that have made it more diverse and accessible than ever – ensuring every guest through its doors feels valued.

Over the past 12 months, Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa, near Stratford-upon-Avon, has woven inclusivity and accessibility into its core offering, implementing services that aim to offer luxury, meaningful experiences to those with special requirements – including guests with dementia, guests with visual impairment, and guests living with cancer.

Looking at ways to ensure every visitor felt valued at the 71-bedroom, grade II listed venue, the team at Billesley mapped out three major phases of initiatives to put it at the forefront of inclusive hospitality in Warwickshire, starting with the launch of specialist cancer massage training for its spa therapists.

The hotel teamed up with Amethyst Trust in November 2023 to deliver the training, which was approved by the Industry Standards Authority for Touch in Cancer Care and the Federation of Holistic Therapies. It enabled guests undergoing cancer treatment to receive safe, adapted massages without the need for a GP referral.

Then in January 2024, the Shakespeare-connected hotel introduced a braille wedding guide to support visually impaired guests. The guide provides detailed information about room layouts, amenities, and the hotel’s historical grounds, empowering guests with sight problems to confidently navigate the estate during their wedding day.

Plans are also underway to expand the braille provisions to encompass menus and room information packs.

Finally, in September, phase three of Billesley’s inclusivity project saw the launch of a comprehensive staff training program to support guests with dementia. This included a partnership with Midlands-based home care provider, New Age Care, to equip its team with the knowledge needed to assist guests with dementia and their caregivers, ensuring a safe and compassionate environment.

The program was designed to address the increasing demand for dementia-friendly travel experiences, a trend set to grow as global dementia rates rise.

Laura Cherrington, Director of Sales and Marketing at Billesley Manor, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of the steps we’ve taken over the past year to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all our guests. Our vision has always been to ensure that everyone who visits us – whether they are living with dementia, blindness, or cancer – feels valued, respected, and able to enjoy the luxury experience they deserve.

“From our specialist cancer massage training to our braille wedding guide and dementia-friendly initiatives, we are committed to setting a new standard for accessibility in the hospitality industry. This past year is just the beginning, and we are excited to continue building an environment where everyone can feel truly at home when staying with us.”