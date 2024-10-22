New Campaign Helps Consumers Identify ‘True’ Independent Breweries As Demand For Local Beer Rises

Share Post Share Email

A new campaign launching today is seeking to make it easier for beer drinkers to identify beer from independent breweries in pubs, bars, and shops as demand for local beer rises across the UK.

Production volumes for independent breweries have now returned to pre-covid levels, with cask beer sold in pubs also in double digit growth, according to statistics from the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) who have launched the new ‘Indie Beer’ campaign. SIBA say the issue isn’t demand for independent beer, the issue is getting access to market and ensuring genuine independent beer is being sold to beer drinkers.

“Support for local independent brewers has never been stronger and in 2024 we’ve seen independent brewing volumes return to pre-covid levels. Between them independent brewers employ 10,000 people, run over 2,000 pubs bars and taprooms and pay millions in taxes here in the UK. They are a force for good in the local communities they represent and it’s essential Global beer companies are not taking credit for the hard work of true independent brewers.” Andy Slee, SIBA Chief Executive.

New YouGov data published today found that 75% of people surveyed believe consumers are being misled when purchasing beer from once independent craft breweries, such as Beavertown, Camden, and Fullers that are now owned by Global beer giants Heineken, Budweiser and Asahi respectively.

People were shown images of five beers from once-independent breweries that have been bought-out by Global beer companies; Beavertown Neck Oil (Heineken), Fullers London Pride (Asahi), Camden Hells (Budweiser), Brixton Reliance Pale Ale (Heineken), and Sharp’s Doombar (Molson Coors). When informed that these breweries were actually owned by Global companies and not independent, 75% of people surveyed said they felt consumers were being misled, with the figure for the beer drinkers surveyed even higher at 81% who believe consumers are being misled.

“People want to support smaller independent businesses, but when buying these beers they’re actually spending their money with Global beer giants.” Andy Slee, SIBA Chief Executive.

The results of the research also showed that consumers generally were more likely to think Global-owned brands were actually independent, with Beavertown Neck Oil the Global-owned brand people surveyed were most likely to think was produced by an independent craft brewery. 40% of people surveyed thought Neck Oil was independent – higher than genuinely independent breweries such as Vocation, Fyne Ales and Five Points.

The research was commissioned by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) as part of the launch of their ‘Indie Beer’ mark, which will be used on beer pumpclips, cans and bottle labels to identify beers as being produced by a genuine UK independent brewery. The campaign also includes a new ‘beer checker’ tool via indiebeer.uk which allows people to check who owns the brewery they’re drinking from.

“There is more choice than ever when buying beer, but it can be really hard to know what’s the real deal – so we have launched the Indie Beer checker to make it really quick and simple for people to see whether the beer they’re buying is brewed by a genuine independent brewer or actually owned by a Global beer giant. You can also look for the Indie Beer logo when buying beer, which can only be used by genuine independents.” Andy added.

CAMRA Chairman Ash Corbett-Collins commented:

“CAMRA has campaigned for more than 50 years for quality cask beer and thriving pubs in every community. This excellent campaign will help pubgoers make more informed choices at the bar, while supporting our much-loved independent breweries.

“We strongly believe it is vital people know the background to their beer; where it has come from, who has produced it and this is an incredibly effective way for people to find out more, while giving much needed support to local businesses and breweries, while protecting our pubs.”

More than two hundred of SIBA’s member breweries have now actively enrolled in the campaign and will be adding the Indie Beer mark to their bottles, cans, and pub pumpclips, with hundreds more to join in coming months.

Here’s just a handful of the breweries backing the campaign across the UK;

“Cloudwater Brew Co is delighted to support SIBA’s Indie Beer campaign. Independent businesses are the lifeblood of thriving local economies. Clearly identifying authentic and independent breweries will help consumers make the choices they want to ensure their money stays in their local area, and continues to fund innovation and to build a stronger future for British beer.” Paul Jones, Cloudwater Brew Co.

“We are so pleased to support this great campaign and it’s a great way of showing just who is actually independent.” Simon Webster, Thornbridge Brewery.

“As an independent brewery, we’re proud to be a part of SIBA’s Indie Beer Campaign, helping to highlight independent beer businesses across the UK.” Jo Farn, Attic Brew Co

“It’s great to have a symbol of independence to represent our part of the sector to consumers. With the mix of brands all represented by the same large companies it’s impossible for consumers to understand what is truly independent and this is a fantastic start to differentiate us.” Jonathan Radford, Windsor & Eton Brewery.

“INDIE BEER is a great initiative to help inform consumers which brands are independently owned. With the branding and marketing lines being increasingly blurred to present global brands as artisan products, looking out for the INDIE BEER mark will be a simple but effective way to know you’re buying from an independent business.” Andy Parker, Elusive Brewing

“Brains is proud to support the INDIE BEER campaign, championing independent breweries and beer businesses across the UK. As an independent brewery here in Wales, we believe in the importance of celebrating authentic, local beer.” Sarah Leigh Webber, Brains Brewery

“As a proudly independent brewery with deep roots in our community, we’re thrilled to join the Indie Beer Campaign. This movement celebrates the craft, creativity, and commitment of brewers like us. Together, we highlight the quality and diversity we bring to the UK beer scene, ensuring the future of authentic, independent beer remains strong and accessible to all.” Harrie Kelly, Ossett Brewery

“Now more than ever, consumers are quite rightly keen to know more about where the food and drink they consume comes from. This scheme doesn’t just help to celebrate the many amazing independent brewers crafting excellent beers across the country, it also helps consumers to understand more about the beers on offer, allowing them to make informed decisions that directly support local businesses and economies.” David Glenwright, Titanic Brewery.

“Research shows that most beer drinkers in the UK are unaware that many of the mass marketed craft beer brands are in fact owned by one of the six global brewers. Yet the majority of beer consumers also say that they want to buy beer from genuinely independent local breweries.

This hard hitting campaign is designed to redress the balance and help our local independent breweries fight back – I’m proud to support it.” Ian Fozard, Rooster’s Brewing.