Welcome Progress For Scottish Hospitality’s Reopening

Businesses able to operate with 1 metre social distancing with agreed mitigations

UKHospitality has welcomed further clarification of the route map for the reopening of Scottish hospitality and tourism businesses.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today reiterated that outdoor hospitality, such as pavement cafes and beer gardens, will be able to re-open from Monday 6 July, with the remainder of the sector opening on 15 July.

Self-contained holiday accommodation, including holiday cottages, lodges or caravans with no shared facilities, can reopen from tomorrow.

The First Minister also confirmed that social distancing measures will remain at two metres with exemptions for premises in relevant sectors with agreed mitigations, including the collection of names and addresses of customers, to assist with contact tracing.

The Scottish Government announced it will work with key sectors including hospitality to agree the mitigations that will be required, and to finalise detailed guidance.

UKHospitality Executive Director for Scotland Willie Macleod said: “Further clarification over the reopening of Scottish hospitality businesses is another welcome step forward. Particularly positive is the confirmation that the Scottish Government will allow a reduction in the minimum social distancing requirement, with agreed mitigations.

“The next step for us is to work with the Scottish Government to ensure that any requirements are proportionate and workable for hospitality. Finding a practicable set of solutions to enable businesses to trade as much as possible, while staying safe, and ensuring that customers feel confident, will be a priority and will be key to a successful reopening for our sector.”