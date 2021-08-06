Wells & Co To Expand Post-Pandemic With Bedford Pub Launch

Share Tweet Share Email

Fifth-generation Bedford-based brewing family Wells & Co is set to expand post pandemic starting with the launch of local pub, The Gordon Arms.

With eight pub launches planed over the next 12-months Wells & Co is working hard to bounce back and drive sales following a year of uncertainty for the hospitality industry. The pub chain is delighted to be able to welcome guests back into its pubs with fewer restrictions and is determined to come back stronger than before with a successful expansion post pandemic.

Shirley Couchman, retail director at Wells and Co comments: “We recently published that sales in the Wells & Co. estate were down from £53.2m to £38.5m in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, so to be able to expand so soon after full restrictions eased in July reflects a resilient approach to a tough fifteen months.”

Couchman continues: “I joined the main board back in July last year with the aim to continue expanding our managed pub estate to rebuild and grow our way out of the Covid-19 crisis. The future is looking promising, but we’re especially excited to open the doors of The Gordon Arms as a local Bedford neighbourhood pub that offers great entertainment and a great place to socialise whilst tucking into delicious food.”

The reopening of The Gordon Arms, alongside the other pub launches, is set to introduce pub-goers to the new craft beer range, brewed on site at Wells & Co’s new home Brewpoint. Following a complete refurbishment, The Gordon Arms will reopen its doors in August showcasing a new avant-garde beer garden as well as the re-opening of on-site music venue, Ent Shed, to keep guests entertained with regular live music.