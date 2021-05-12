Welsh Hospitality To Receive Additional Support As Restrictions Eased On May 17

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality businesses in Wales can open indoors from Monday and will be able to apply for funding of up to £25,000 to help with costs.

Wales first Minister Mark Drakeford said: “The public health situation continues to improve in Wales – we have the lowest coronavirus rates and the best vaccination rates in the UK.

“As we continue to relax the restrictions, I can confirm that from Monday, up to six people from six different households will be able to meet indoors in regulated settings, such as cafes and pubs.”

The Welsh Government has also announced additional support for businesses that are still being affected by coronavirus.

These businesses will be able to claim up to £25,000 more in support to help meet ongoing costs through to the end of June, Mr Drakeford said.

Hospitality and leisure businesses, supply chain firms, nightclubs, events and conference venues in Wales will all be eligible to receive between £2,500 and £25,000.

The support is the first phase of a £200 million package earmarked for the incoming Welsh Government to help businesses affected by the pandemic

“We know the restrictions have helped to keep us all safe but they have had a big impact on Welsh businesses, which is why we are making more funding available to support firms and safeguard jobs,” said Mr Drakeford.

UKHospitality Cymru has welcomed Welsh Government’s announcement that hospitality businesses can entertain six adults from six households from next Monday.

“We are delighted that Welsh Government has listened to our member’s strong feedback that six adults per table from different households was vital if they were to start climbing back towards profitability upon reopening,” said David Chapman, UKH Cymru Executive Director.

New finance for businesses that had endured restricted trade was also welcomed but Chapman warned that more would be required to help the industry protect jobs as it slowly emerges from long weeks of closure.

“Any and all support is vital and very welcome, a case we have been repeating in discussions with Welsh Government since the last tranche of finance ran out more than a month ago,” he said. “The support rightly recognises the industry’s continued plight but it will need further, extended help to enable employers to protect jobs while sub-viable trading continues under necessary but limiting restrictions,” he said.