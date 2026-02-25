Wetherspoon Boss Receives Top Accolade From National Pubwatch

Share Post Share Email

National Pubwatch has honoured JD Wetherspoon founder and chairman Sir Tim Martin with an Award of Merit in recognition of his long-time support for Pubwatch schemes and his commitment to improving the safety of customers and staff in the licensed trade.

The Award of Merit recognises individuals who have made a significant contribution to the success of Pubwatch and the safety of the late-night economy.

National Pubwatch is a voluntary organisation, which supports over 800 Pubwatch schemes across the UK, and works to promote safe, secure and social drinking environments in all licensed premises throughout the UK.

Sir Tim accepted the award at the National Pubwatch annual conference in Liverpool.

He has been a strong supporter of National Pubwatch and local Pubwatches for nearly 30 years and has said they are the best initiative to raise standards and combat bad behaviour.

One of the most notable examples of Sir Tim’s support was his intervention to provide legal backing for the Buckingham and Haverhill Pubwatch schemes when they faced Judicial Review challenges. The landmark rulings in 2008 and 2010 upheld the long‑established Common Law right of licensees to meet, share information and reach collective decisions to exclude problem individuals.

JD Wetherspoon has also provided sponsorship for National Pubwatch and has funded several specific initiatives, including two UK‑wide research projects carried out in 2012 and 2025. In addition, the company sponsors the annual National Pubwatch Award, presented at the House of Lords.

JD Wetherspoon founder and chairman Sir Tim Martin said:

“I am proud to be honoured by National Pubwatch.

“Wetherspoon has more than 500 pubs signed up to Pubwatch and our managers play an important part in their success.

“National Pubwatch is a vitally important organisation within the pub sector.

I thank all those involved for this honour.”

National Pubwatch chair Steve Baker OBE said:

“Tim Martin has been a strong supporter of National Pubwatch and local Pubwatches for over 30 years. His dedication to the sector and support for National Pubwatch and schemes across the country have directly contributed to making the night-time economy a safer place.

“The National Pubwatch committee were unanimous in wanting to recognise his great contribution to the industry and to Pubwatches nationwide.”

A National Pubwatch Bravery & Meritorious Conduct Award was also handed out on the day to John Hughes, Chair of Liverpool Pubwatch. While Malcolm Eidmans Awards, which recognise the outstanding contribution made by a police officer or member of police staff in supporting Pubwatch, were given to Matthew Stonier, a sergeant with Cheshire Police and Dave Clarke an Inspector with Durham Police.