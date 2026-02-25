Drake & Morgan Raises Milestone £500k For Maggie’s Cancer Charity

Share Post Share Email

Drake & Morgan, the 16-strong bar and restaurant group, has raised a milestone £500,000 for its longstanding charity partner, Maggie’s, helping provide vital support for people with cancer and their families in the UK.

Since 2019, Drake & Morgan has proudly built a long-standing partnership with Maggie’s, embedding charitable giving into the heart of its culture and commercial activity. Through dedicated hero dishes, donating £1 from every plate alongside estate-wide fundraising initiatives and the collective generosity of guests and teams, the restaurant and bar group has raised over £500,000.

Over that time, this remarkable sum has helped Maggie’s provide free practical and emotional support to people with cancer at centres across the UK, enabling:

More than 8,000 people to receive financial support from Maggie’s benefits advisors

Allowing a key centre to stay open for over 30 weeks, so anyone who needs Maggie’s can ‘just come in’

25,000 people with a cancer diagnosis to access expert help with a cancer support specialist

Adam Feder, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Maggie’s, comments:

“We are incredibly grateful to Drake & Morgan for their unwavering support over the past six years, and their amazing contribution of £500,000. Maggie’s has over 30 years of experience providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK, and the funds raised have helped us offer this vital care to the thousands of people who visit our centres every year.”

Jillian MacLean, CEO of Drake & Morgan, comments:

“To have raised over half a million pounds for Maggie’s is a wonderful achievement for the whole team at D&M. I’m immensely proud and would like to extend our thanks to our lovely customers for their kind donations and support.”