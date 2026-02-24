The Breakfast Group Partners With Laki Kane To Bring Iconic Tiki Concept To Oxford Street

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality operator The Breakfast Group has announced a new partnership with immersive tropical brand Laki Kane, which will officially launch in central London with a takeover of Burlock Bar on Oxford Street.

The collaboration marks a strategic relaunch for Laki Kane, bringing the cult-favourite rum-focused concept to the West End while further strengthening The Breakfast Group’s portfolio with a distinctive experiential hospitality offering in one of London’s highest-footfall destinations.

The new site will be overseen by Georgi Radev, former creative manager of the Mahiki bars. The Oxford Street bar will have a 3am license, a dance floor and a more club-focused approach.

Founded in 1991 by Eric Yu and Connie O’Donovan, The Breakfast Group operates a collection of award-winning cocktail bars and hospitality venues across the UK, recognised for delivering creative, experience-led concepts.

Laki Kane’s Oxford Street launch introduces its signature immersive programming, including its popular Spirit of Tiki Brunch, rum tasting experiences, rum-making workshops, and cocktail masterclasses inspired by founder Georgi Radev’s book Let’s Get Tropical.

Laki Kane Oxford Street will be open from late March 2026.