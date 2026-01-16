Wetherspoon Has Been Recognised By The Top Employers Institute As A Top Employer United Kingdom 2026

Share Post Share Email

It is the 21st time that has been certified by the Top Employers Institute (TEI) – the independent organisation behind the Top Employers accreditation.

To achieve Top Employer certification, participating organisations are assessed by the TEI via a rigorous analysis of their people practices.

The HR Best Practices survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics across the business and employee lifecycle, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being and diversity & inclusion.

The information is then validated and audited independently by the TEI to ensure the integrity of the processes and data.

Wetherspoon’s people director, Tom Ball, said:

“We are extremely proud to be considered among the best employers in the United Kingdom, particularly as the recognition comes from an independent organisation, which researches numerous companies.

“The company employs more than 42,000 staff across its pubs in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, as well as at its head office.

“It is committed to offering employees the best opportunities to succeed and grow within the company, including studying for qualifications and apprenticeships.

“This is evident in the number of staff progressing to more senior positions at Wetherspoon.”