St Austell Brewery’s Beer Festival Raises £18,000 For Important Causes Across The South West

Thousands of beer lovers, who descended on St Austell Brewery’s much-loved Celtic Beer Festival in November last year, have helped raise £18,000 for charity.

All funds raised will go directly to St Austell Brewery’s Charitable Trust, which supports vital causes across the South West. Since its launch in 2003, the Trust has donated over £1 million to charities and individuals in need across the region. In 2025 alone, the Trust supported projects ranging from youth mental health services and air ambulance operations, to providing essential care equipment for families and adaptive surf gear for charities.

The day-long beer festival transformed the brewery’s historic Victorian cellars into a vibrant venue, with five bars serving more than 100 beers from over 50 UK breweries, which generously donated their beers. Live music filled the space throughout the day, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for beer lovers and the local community. A new Friday night event was introduced this year too – a pre-festival preview kicking off with a beer tasting, hosted by the Craft Beer Channel’s Jonny Garrett.

Georgina Young, Brewing Director at St Austell Brewery, said:

“The 24th Celtic Beer Festival was a true celebration of beer and community spirit, complete with a brilliant line-up of entertainment and music. It’s a chance for our brewers to show case their creativity and, most importantly, every pint poured helped us raise a huge amount of money, which will make a meaningful difference for charities, individuals and organisations here in the South West.”

The Celtic Beer Festival remains St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust’s flagship fundraising event, alongside other initiatives including pub quizzes, sponsored walks and its annual charity gala, which raised £47,000 last year. Teams across the company’s 160+ pub estate also take part in challenges throughout the year, to boost fundraising efforts.