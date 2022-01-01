Wexiödisk Celebrate 50 Years of Business by Planting 50 Trees for Every Month of the Year!

Swedish warewashing manufacturers Wexiödisk are delighted to be celebrating their 50th business anniversary in a super sustainable way having pledged to plant 50 trees for every month of the year, meaning by the end of 2022, 600 trees will have been planted.

These trees will be planted via One Tree Planted* whose projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities who need reforestation the most.

Cassandra Vitiello, Customer Service Manager at One Tree Planted was delighted when Wexiödisk got in touch to arrange this donation, saying:

“One Tree Planted appreciates Wexiodisk’s contribution of 600 trees towards our reforestation efforts. Our work is only possible thanks to the generosity of our donors.”

Pushing the boat our further, Wexiödisk has also pledged to donate 1 tree per person that visits them on stand P421 at Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) 21-23 March 2022 at ExCeL London.

Together, these green efforts are ones that link intrinsically with Wexiödisk’s brand ethos as David Glover, Country Manager for Wexiödisk UK & Ireland, enthuses:

“As a company that puts sustainability at the very heart, we at Wexiödisk are delighted to be celebrating out Golden business anniversary in such a green way. In fact, there is no better way to mark the occasion given that sustainability has, and always will be a part of our company DNA.”