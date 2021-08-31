What Can Employers Do When an Employee is Identified Publicly for Antisocial Behaviour?

Employers need to consider carefully what they would do if one of their employees is publicly identified as being involved in antisocial behaviour. Poor behaviour outside of work does not necessarily mean losing your job but some employers may decide that the connection between work and the employee’s behaviour is too strong and that continued employment is untenable. Dismissal for something an employee does outside of work can be fair, but this all depends on the reason and the procedure used.

It’s best to avoid being precise when it comes to defining what kind of behaviour is unacceptable, especially when it comes to behaviour outside of work, because no policy could cover everything imaginable that would be unacceptable. However, employers would be best placed to cover it in their contracts to alert employees to the fact that their behaviour outside of work could be the subject of action in work.

The line between what is and isn’t seen as acceptable behaviour outside work can be a flexible one, which is dictated to by whether a dismissal would be seen as fair by an employment tribunal. Employers are more likely to bring outside behaviour into question when the employee’s actions bring their integrity in the workplace in doubt, for example, if a finance clerk was charged with stealing money. Others may look to act because the continued employment will affect the success of the business or brings it into disrepute. An employee letting their hair down is not likely to make the newspapers; serious anti-social behaviour very well might.