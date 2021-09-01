Easing Restrictions Sees Average Spend In Hospitality Increase

Share Tweet Share Email

According to the Lumina Intelligence UK Eating Out Market Report 2021, in the 12 WE 11.07.2021, average spend per consumer per visit increased +3.9% from £9.01 to £9.36.

Over half of the UK adult population had an eating or drinking out occasion as restrictions eased across the UK during July. The proportion of UK consumers who had an eating out occasion increased to a peak of 52.2% over the 12 weeks to the 11 July.

Increased spend comes as ending 11 July as higher spend channels including restaurants and pubs & bars grew share. Versus the 12 WE 18.04.2021, pubs and bars saw its share of UK eating out occasions rise from 3.8% to 12.5% and restaurants grew from 9.7% to 11.5%. In contrast, Quick service restaurants decreased in channel share by -10ppts – from 41.3% to 30.9%. This comes as on-premise purchasing was no longer limited to takeaway as lockdown restrictions were eased.

Restrictions easing also had a notable impact on delivery and click & collect. Delivery declined in share by 9.8ppts and Click & Collect declined by 5.7ppts as more consumers ate and drank out of home with increasing consumer confidence and sporting events including the EUROs bolstering occasions.

The report also highlighted that more consumers are identifying as non-drinkers (13%), with many choosing to opt for low to no alcohol beverages where possible and more identified as flexitarian or vegetarian in the latest quarter (37% in total). A higher proportion also identify as gluten free and dairy free (almost 7%).

Commenting on the results, Katherine Prowse, Senior Insight Manager at Lumina Intelligence said, “Positively for the UK hospitality industry, the easing of restrictions has shown signs of consumers returning to normality. Pubs, bars and restaurant are driving participation and spend, with delivery playing less of a pivotal role. This is something that we expect to continue to grow, particularly now that all restrictions have eased.”

“We are also seeing more spontaneity from consumers. ‘I was out and about (e.g. shopping)’ is now the second biggest reason for eating or drinking out. As town and city centres continue to open up, operators should see this as a great opportunity to generate incremental footfall and inspire consumers that may have not been considering eating out.”