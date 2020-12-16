What’s the Best Way to ‘Re-Onboard’ Furloughed Staff?

Since lockdown was announced in March and the pandemic began to cripple the global economy, UK businesses across many different industries have taken advantage of the Government’s furlough scheme to drastically cut costs and prevent making mass redundancies.

DECIDE WHO TO BRING BACK

There’s no prescribed way to bring employees back to work, but it’s advisable to give reasonable written notice of at least 48 hours. Remember, some staff members may not be able to use their usual childcare solutions so will have to arrange this.

Realistically, many companies who shut down entirely also won’t be at full operations as soon as they reopen. In these circumstances, you’ll have some difficult decisions to make about who to bring back first.

During this process, you should set out clear criteria for recall- ing staff.Will the decision be based merely on business need, or will you consider individual circumstances? It’s important to be fair and inclusive when making your decision and to document your reasons (such as seniority or operational needs) to mitigate the risk of potential discrimination claims.

Bringing some staff back to work part-time may also be a more suitable option for your business and workers — especially if employees are struggling to arrange childcare. As of July, part-time work was allowed as part of the furlough scheme, meaning workers will receive their usual salary on the days they do work and 80% of this amount on non-working days.

So, once you’ve decided who to bring back, what’s the best approach to handling the re-onboarding process?

MAKE THEM FEEL WELCOME

Start with an offer letter which states all the information they need to know.The employee needs to know what’s changed (if anything) when it comes to their position, salary and benefits. For example, have wages been reduced across the board? How does being on furlough affect their sick leave or annual holiday entitlement? You should also provide details about how you will be ensuring workplace safety and staff wellbeing.