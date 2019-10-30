Wi-Fi Top Requirement When Booking Hotels

Wi-Fi is the top priority for Brits when booking a hotel, with a massive 56% stating they looked for this amenity when choosing where to stay on holiday, according to a recent survey by travel company Cheapflights.co.uk.

In the survey, Cheapflights.co.uk also found that 53% wanted breakfast included in the price, 41% wanted a swimming pool, 33% needed a good restaurant at the hotel and 32% required a good view from their room.

Lesser important factors were as follows: 25% of Brits wanted flexible check-in/-out, 16% wanted a free shuttle bus, 14% required a lift, 13% looked for a spa and just 8% wanted Netflix or similar streaming options in the room.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently announced the results of its 2019 Global Passenger Survey showing that passengers are looking to technology to improve their travel experience. Some 53% of surveyed passengers found Wi-Fi important to have on a flight.

UK spokesperson at Cheapflights, Lasse Skole Hansen, states, “With the availability of Wi-Fi connectivity continuing to have a direct impact on the overall travel experience, adopting the fastest technology in hotels and also in the air, continues to be an effective way of attracting more guests and flyers. We all now want to keep up with what’s going on back home with friends, family and sometimes work, as well as share our own travel updates, so Wi-Fi is a must-have on our hols”.