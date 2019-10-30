Hospitality Integral To National Food Strategy

UKHospitality has called on the Government support hospitality businesses to help deliver its first National Food Strategy for 75 years.

In its submission to DEFRA’s call for evidence, UKHospitality has highlighted the important role that hospitality businesses can play in implementing a positive National Food Strategy.

UKH has urged the Government to ensure that the Strategy capitalises on the work already being done by the sector and avoids unnecessary barriers to growth such as additional costs or regulatory burdens.

The submission highlights a number of areas in which hospitality businesses can help achieve the Government’s aims if they have support, including:

A positive regulatory regime

Investment in skills and training to promote careers in hospitality

Food quality and sustainability

Innovation and productivity

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “A positive and effective National Food Strategy is in everyone’s best interests. For policy-makers looking to promote healthier attitudes towards food, consumers trying to do the same for themselves and their families, and the businesses that provide it. Food businesses play a vital role in the relationship between consumers and food, which means the hospitality sector is integral.

“The hospitality sector has an important part to play but we can only achieve our full potential if we have the right support from the Government. We share the Government’s aims of ensuring that people are eating good quality, healthy food and that the food and hospitality industries are thriving and innovative.

“A positive National Food Strategy would touch upon many aspects of regulation and business from sustainability and quality to skills and training. We need an all-inclusive approach that supports businesses every step of the way from farm to fork and supports hospitality businesses to deliver that vision, and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure the new Strategy makes this happen.”