New Portal Launched To Help Scottish Pub Tenants Check Guest Beers

Help is on hand for Scottish pub tenants looking to navigate the new guest beers provisions coming in as part of the Pubs Code in Scotland from April.

A new free portal has been developed by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) at www.guestbeer.co.uk which allows pub tenants to check that beer brands are eligible for the scheme.

The Guest Beer Agreement is a new development in Scotland that permits Tied Pub Tenants to request an agreement from their Pub Company. This allows them to sell at least one guest beer in any format, including cask, keg, bottles and cans, at the price of the tenant’s choosing and change this as frequently as they wish.

A key condition stated in the Pubs Code is that the annual production of the beer brand chosen must not be more than 5,000 hectolitres – which is about 880,000 pints. Pub tenants can check for free that their chosen beer brands meet this criteria by registering and logging onto the new portal.

All breweries looking to make their beers available to pub tenants in Scotland under the scheme and whose brands are below the threshold can upload information for free to the portal by visiting www.guestbeer.co.uk.

Those breweries wanting to provide further details such as tasting notes and contact details can opt for a premium listing which is made available free for all SIBA members.

The Guest Beer Agreement is part of Scotland’s new Pubs Code and applies to all Pub Operating Businesses. It comes into force on 31 March 2025.

Tenants interested in requesting an Guest Beer Agreement are encouraged to speak to their Business Development Managers or pub company representatives for more information.

SIBA Chief Executive Andy Slee said: “The Guest Beer Agreement is a first for the UK and allows pub tenants in Scotland to serve at least one guest beer as long as the brand meets the stated production criteria. While the vast majority of beer from the UK’s small independent breweries already meets this requirement, SIBA has created this free to use portal so that pub tenants can have confidence in the beers they select.

“Whilst most attention will inevitably be on Scottish brewers, this scheme is open to brewers from across the UK with brands that are no more than 5,000 hectolitres of production who are welcome to add their beers to the portal for free. We hope this portal will help to make the new guest beer provisions in Scotland a success.”