Worker Shortages: What H&L Sector Employers Can Do to Win at Recruitment in 2022

Following the forced lockdowns and other restrictions, the biggest problem the pandemic has caused for the hospitality & leisure sector undoubtedly lies in recruitment.According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), an estimated 300,000 workers have left the sector since March 2020, leaving critical gaps that are proving hard to fill.What can employers do to attract and recruit workers successfully in 2022?

To address worker shortages, employers in the sector should consider ways to improve employee engagement with the business’ culture, brand, and ethos. Business performance in the sector is directly linked to the performance of individual employees, so it is important to keep the workforce engaged and well-motivated.

With many employees opting to leave the industry to try their hand at new careers during the pandemic, the employment pool has contracted significantly.To attract candidates for vacant positions, employers must focus on promoting the benefits of a career in hospitality.There have been some recent pushes within the industry to better promote how rewarding the hospitality sector can be as a vocation.As an example,Tom Kerridge has produced videos featuring long-serving staff from his restaurant group to improve how the industry is perceived in respect of long-term career prospects.

They must also look for ways to motivate and incentivise employees and communicate this effectively as part of the recruitment process. For example, what benefits can employees expect to receive? Are there any long- term rewards on offer? Is there an opportunity for career progression? And will sufficient training be provided?

As well as focusing on staff engagement, employers should take steps to find out what candidates are looking for, whether that’s regular hours, improved pay and benefits, access to cafeteria-style rewards and incentives or wellbeing programmes.To gain a better understanding of what staff want, they should seek feedback from current and potential employees.This should ideally be obtained during real-time conversations, which provide