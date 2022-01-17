Brewing Industry Taking all Steps to Make the Planet Green

The brewing industry has historically been termed as one of those that negatively impact climate. However, things have drastically changed with substantial technological advancements in the industry over the past decades.Though the industry still has a huge environmental footprint and has a long way to go green, it has been putting all the right efforts in this direction.

Brewing a traditional business in the UK

In the UK, beer has a long history with diverse traditions. Before the second world war, top-fermented Bitters, Porters, Stouts, and Milds were the major styles, but lagers had over half of the market’s total volume later. Founded in 1971, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) helped in preserving and revitalizing the traditional styles of ale.

In terms of the number of breweries, the industry has witnessed significant growth from 2012 to 2020. From 1,218 breweries in 2012, the number has gone up to 3,018 breweries in 2020, which has been the strongest growth rate ever seen by the industry. In 2021, the UK’s beer industry came to a saturation point after witnessing an increase in the number of breweries for many years, which was mainly driven by the growth of small and microbreweries making craft beers.The turnover of UK beer manufacturers stood at less than £7.7 billion in 2009, which grew over a period of ten years and touched £8.78 billion in 2019.

Brewing getting green every day

The highly popular ingredients used in the production of alcoholic beverages include sugar, grapes, barley, hops, and wheat, which are among the most water-intensive as well as energy-intensive crops in the world.The brewing industry is a huge consumer of water and produces a lot of solid and liquid waste and by-products that harm the environment. In addition to water consumption and waste generation, the industry also contributes heavily towards air pollution with its emissions.