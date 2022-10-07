World Cup Guidance to Help Pubs Put on a Winning Show

Share Tweet Share Email

New guidance is now available to help pubs across the country make the most of the upcoming World Cup, an event where 38 million pints, equating to £155million, would normally be sold.

The guidance, which has been updated since the last tournament, outlines the key things for publicans to think about when showing World Cup matches at their premises.

Compiled by the BBPA in partnership with UKHospitality and the British Insititute of Innkeepers alongside other industry stakeholders, the short document gives pointers to pubs looking to screen the games, covering everything from staffing to creating safe environments for customers.

With the World Cup tournament usually providing a big boost to pubs across the UK, this will be the first time it has been held in the winter months, so some of the considerations for pubs will be different than for previous tournaments.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“There really is no better place to enjoy watching a game of football than at your local with friends and other fans. With the World Cup fast approaching we want to help pubs prepare the best they can to make the absolute most of the opportunity to draw in customers and provide a brilliant experience for them.

“We are really pleased to be able to provide this guidance alongside industry partners to ensure that the tournament can be enjoyed safely and successfully in venues across the UK.”

View and download the guidance.