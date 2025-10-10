World Mental Health Day: Hospitality Sector Steps Up Support as Walk for Wellbeing Launches

Share Post Share Email

As World Mental Health Day is marked today (Friday 10 October), the hospitality sector’s ongoing battle with employee wellbeing has moved sharply into focus, with industry charity Hospitality Action (HA) launching its annual Walk for Wellbeing initiative to tackle the mental and physical health challenges facing workers across the UK.

A 2024 HA survey revealed a significant increase in the proportion of hospitality workers reporting mental health issues in their careers, rising from just over half (56%) in 2018, 64% in 2020, to more than three-quarters (76%) in 2024.

Over two-thirds (69%) said that they have experienced mental health challenges in the last five years since the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis, half (49%) in the last two years alone. Managing a good work/life balance (60%) was cited as the primary issue, closely followed by mental health (44%) and finances (42%).

The campaign, which runs until 26 October, comes as the sector continues to grapple with high-pressure working environments, staff retention issues, and the unique stresses that come with long, unsociable hours in hospitality roles.

With twelve hosted walks taking place in cities nationwide throughout October, and a ‘Walk It Your Way’ option for those unable to attend organised events, Hospitality Action is mobilising the industry to address what health psychologists describe as critical wellbeing concerns in one of the UK’s most demanding employment sectors.

The initiative not only aims to raise vital funds for support services but also promotes the proven mental health benefits of walking and community connection – resources that industry professionals say are increasingly essential for teams operating under persistent operational pressures.

Since 2020, this accessible walking event powered by hospitality talent and recruitment partner mum, has involved 1000’s of hospitality people across the UK and raised over £340,000 for Hospitality Action.

How can you get involved?

Register as part of a team or as an individual and you’ll be able to access your bespoke fundraising page, plus great resources to help you make the most of Walk for Wellbeing.

You can join one of our 12 hosted walks across the UK, or ‘Walk It Your Way’ wherever works for you.

Join the hosted 20km walks across the UK on Sunday 19 October:

Bath hosted by The Bath Hoteliers Association.

Birmingham hosted by Tonic Talent.

Bristol hosted by The Bristol Hoteliers Association.

Cardiff hosted by The Cardiff Hoteliers Association.

Cornwall hosted by The Lost Gardens of Heligan.

Edinburgh hosted by Edinburgh Hotels Association.

Glasgow hosted by Davidson Asset Management.

Liverpool hosted by the Liverpool Hospitality Association.

London hosted by mum.

Manchester hosted by The Manchester Hoteliers Association.

Newcastle hosted by North East Hotels Association and Regional Hospitality Businesses. ( Taking place on Monday 20 October )

York hosted by Splendid Hospitality Group and Hospitality Association York. (Taking place on Sunday 12 October)

Or Walk It Your Way by walking any distance, in any location, any time from Friday 10 October (World Mental Health Day) to Sunday 26 October 2025.