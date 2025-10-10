Heartwood Inns Opens The Old Crown, Great Bookham – Its 34th Pub

Share Post Share Email

Heartwood Inns has announced the opening of its 34th pub, The Old Crown in Great Bookham, which officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday October 9th 2025.

The launch was celebrated with a lively ceremony attended by members of the local community, including Bookham West Councillor Roger Adams. The official ribbon cutting was carried out by Simon Edge, Chairman of the Bookham Residents Association. Guests enjoyed live music, a first look of the refurbished pub, and a welcome speech from Heartwood Collection CEO, Richard Ferrier.

The Old Crown, a much-loved local landmark, has undergone a multi-million-pound refurbishment to restore its heritage character while infusing it with the distinctive Heartwood touch.

General Manager Lukas Ackermann and Head Chef Sorin Mihalache will lead the team at The Old Crown. Guests can expect a seasonally changing, sustainably sourced menu, showcasing Heartwood’s commitment to provenance and quality. Complementing the food will be a drinks list featuring local cask ales and a wide selection of wines and cocktails.

Head Chef Sorin, who recently gave a demonstration at the Bookham Food Festival on September 6, offered a sneak peek of the dishes now available at the pub.

“We are thrilled to be opening our 34th pub in the wonderful community of Great Bookham,” said Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection. “The Old Crown is a truly special pub, and we’ve taken great care to create a warm and welcoming space for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to becoming a cornerstone of the local community.”