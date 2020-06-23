Wyboston Lakes Resort Achieves Double Accreditation To Reassure Event Planners Ahead Of Reopening

Wyboston Lakes Resort has been recognised by two industry bodies for first-class event facilities and commitment to health, hygiene and safety standards, which have become paramount following Covid-19.

The certification comes as the government prepares to announce its reopening plan for the industry.

Wyboston Lakes Resort is the first venue to receive the new AIM Secure Accreditation from the Meetings Industry Association (MIA), which is awarded to meetings and events businesses that deliver first-class service, excellent facilities and a total commitment to upholding legal compliance and health and hygiene protocols.

The Bedfordshire conference, training and leisure resort has also become one of the first in the UK to secure the ‘Safe, Clean and Legal’ accreditation from Quality in Tourism, which endorses hotels and venues that meet or exceed minimum standards across a wide range of factors, including compliance with hygiene and food safety regulations

Steve Jones, Managing Director at Wyboston Lakes Resort, said: “Achieving these two accreditations is extremely important for Wyboston Lakes Resort. Our number one priority is ensuring our meetings and events are safe and our team members and guests are protected. We hope our commitment to delivering a high standard of health, hygiene and safety protocols, as well as professional, first-class service, will help our guests to feel reassured and confident in booking with us.”