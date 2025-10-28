Young’s Celebrates 194 Years With Community Fundraising Raising A Record £285k

Share Post Share Email

Young’s & Co. Brewery P.L.C has marked its 194th birthday by announcing a record-breaking year of fundraising. Over the past year, the leading pub group has raised £285,000 in support of Wooden Spoon – smashing its £200,000 target. Combined with the £205,000 raised in its first year of fundraising, Young’s has now contributed almost half a million pounds to good causes in just two years.

Funds raised for the grant making charity Wooden Spoon, the Children’s charity of rugby, will be awarded to charities Natasha Allergy Research Foundation; Maddy’s Mark; School of Hard Knocks; Pass the Plate; and Dogs for Good. Together they span causes from youth mental health to food poverty and assistance dogs.

This year’s Young’s Day (Thursday 18th September) saw every pub across the estate challenged to raise £194, through local initiatives ranging from bake sales and tombolas to sporting challenges and garden games. Highlights of the celebrations included a 14.7-mile barrel walk between Bath Brew House and Bristol Brew House.

Looking ahead, Young’s has set an ambitious £300,000 fundraising target and will expand its charity partnerships adding Farms for City Children and The Clink to its existing roster. With another full calendar of events planned, including fundraising around the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Young’s is committed to building on this year’s momentum and delivering even greater impact for the communities it serves.

Simon Dodd, CEO at Young’s & Co.’s Brewery P.L.C. comments:

“This year has been nothing short of inspirational. To have raised £285K is a huge achievement, and it reflects the passion and creativity of our pub teams and the incredible generosity of our customers. From bake sales and barrel walks to community fun days, it’s been heartening to see pubs at the very heart of their neighbourhoods, pulling people together and raising money that will genuinely change lives. Every pound raised will make a real difference, from supporting young people’s mental health to funding assistance dogs and ensuring families can put meals on the table. As we look ahead to next year, we’re raising the bar with a £300K target and I have no doubt our teams and communities will step up to the challenge.”

Sarah Webb, CEO Wooden Spoon, says:

“We’re so thankful to Young’s staff, suppliers and customers who year on year have risen to the challenge with innovative and imaginative fundraising ideas. The staggering monies they raise truly make a huge impact for the charitable causes whom we grant to, making a lasting and life changing difference to the children and young people benefiting. Thank you.”