Avoid Losses, Increase Profits and Build Relationships with CardsSafe®

Share Tweet Share Email

If you want to build trust and relationships with your customers, CardsSafe can help. The system wirelessly and securely holds customers’ bank cards while they run a tab. As a result, staff can spend more time with customers, upsell and build valuable relationships. Customers will also feel more relaxed knowing that their cards are safe.

The CardsSafe system is specifically designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while the cardholder runs a tab. As a result, the technology not only protects against credit card fraud but also eliminates dine and dash and allows for checking the validity of bank cards.

The CardsSafe system has revolutionised how hospitality businesses manage their customers’ payment obligations. The wireless technology can be safely tucked away behind the bar, POS or service station. The units are easily installed, and the system does not capture data, so it never breaches GDPR.

CardsSafe helps pubs, bars and restaurants avoid losses, and it helps to increase profits. That’s why over 5000 venues trust CardsSafe to manage their customer food and drink tabs and leisure facility hires. From Young’s pubs to Hilton Hotels, the London Golf Club, Lord’s cricket ground and numerous restaurants and bars utilise the CardsSafe system.

Timothy, Young’s Bar Manager, explains, “Average spend is up, and chargeback has virtually disappeared after we installed CardsSafe, which really puts our customers’ minds at rest.”

CardsSafe is affordable too. Each unit contains ten card drawers that can be hired for just £9.95* per month. In addition, each unit hire comes with customer service troubleshooting and free replacement keys. Additional units can be added at any time.

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the sales team on 0845 500 1040

*Plus, a sign-up fee of £39.95 (plus VAT) for new customers.