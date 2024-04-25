Revolutionise Your Business’s Allergy Management

Share Tweet Share Email

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have recently announced its support for Owen’s Law – a campaign to mandate allergy information on menus in restaurants and cafes in the UK.

As it currently stands, there is only guidance in place to advise those in the food industry to include written allergy information on their menus. It is not currently a legal requirement.

Owen’s Law aims to change the law by requiring restaurants to clearly state the allergy information in all of their dishes.

The FSA have now discussed the allergen information proposals during its December 2023 board meeting and the government body has confirmed their backing to the proposal and plans to write to the government about the matter. The FSA also said it would work on developing further guidance for restaurants on how to provide written information for food allergies.

However, if the change in how food businesses supply allergy information to their customers goes ahead, it likely means a big switch up for restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, delis and other food outlets.

Businesses may struggle to supply the correct allergen information on their menus every day, especially if any ingredients change at the last minute.

