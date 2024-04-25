5 Ways to Create a Welcoming ‘Alfresco’ Space Whatever the Weather

Share Tweet Share Email

Updating your outdoor area can make a significant impact to your brand, customer experience and profitability.

From pavements and roof tops to gardens and terraces, tapping into the potential of your premises is essential in today’s competitive market.

Here are our top tips on creating the perfect weatherproof indoor /outdoor living space.

1. Get comfortable

Let guests sit in comfort on made to measure, quality upholstery.

Choose specialist outdoor foam and fabrics to ensure durability, and easy maintenance.

2. Shelter from the elements:

Awnings and shade sails protect your guests from heat and harmful rays and a strategically placed gazebo will provide shelter from the rain as well as creating a stylish outdoor event space.

Adding side panels makes it usable all year round giving you an adaptable extra room and excellent value for money.

3. Embrace your surroundings:

Use colour to make the most of what you already have. Whether it’s a peaceful garden, or a vibrant busy street, use it to your advantage to create a distinctive style and atmosphere. Choose complimentary upholstery and covering fabrics to make a statement that sets you apart from your competitors.

4. Branding:

Align your brands aesthetics and incorporate logos and artwork to your panels and awnings to promote brand recognition and loyalty from your guests and customers.

5. Protection:

Protect investments like outdoor kitchens, BBQ’s and furniture with tailormade covers, designed to fit perfectly and last year after year.

