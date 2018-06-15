Peter’s Paella Recipe!

Try your hand at CLH Editor Peter Adams’s special Paella recipe!
Ingredients:-
- Good splash of olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 125g fresh chorizo sausage, diced
- Diced fresh monkfish
- 250g (12 oz) uncooked Arborio rice
- 1 litre chicken stock
- Large Glass of white wine
- 1 pinch saffron (add to stock to infuse)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 10 large fresh prawns, peel 6 and devein
- Good handful of mussels, cleaned and debearded
- Good handful of clams
- Generous handful chopped parsley
- 8 wedges lemon to garnish
Method
Prep: 45min › Cook: 45min › Ready in: 1hr30min
- Heat olive oil in paella pan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic cook and stir for a few minutes. Add chorizo, cook again for a few minutes, and then remove. Add Monkfish to chorizo infused oil cook for two minutes remove, return onion garlic and chorizo to pan add rice stir and cook for two minutes, Stir in 1/2 of the saffron infused stock, add wine and small punch of saffron strands, return monkfish, season with salt and pepper. Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add 6 prawns mussels and clams cook for 5-7 minutes
- Taste the rice and check to see if it is cooked.
- Pan fry remaining prawns in shells will butter and garlic
- Arrange prawns top. Cover with aluminium foil and leave to stand for 3 to 5 minutes.
- Remove the foil and sprinkle parsley over the top. Serve in paella pan garnished with lemon wedges.